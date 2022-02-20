Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Raftaar heap praises on Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia-starrer 'A Thursday'

NEW DELHI: The recently released thriller film 'A Thursday' has been winning hearts all over. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, the film which is a suspense drama has been gathering praise and critical acclaim from all over.

The film stars Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in important roles and have been garnering a lot of appreciation from all the corners of the world.

Even our Bollywood biggies including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Raftaar couldn’t stop themselves from going gaga over it and also shared their views on their respective social media handles.

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif recently shared her review about the movie. She shared a poster of the movie and mentioned how she loved the movie. The Sooryavanshi star penned, "Loving this... Just in time for my Sunday watch." The actor further tagged her dear friend Neha Dhupia to praise her for the film. She also added a sticker saying "Must Watch" in the story.

Vicky Kaushal also said, 'Looking forward to watching 'A Thursday' hearing some fantastic things already! Best wishes.

Raftaar said, Mind-blowing thriller!

The film is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.