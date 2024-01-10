Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi Look Stunning In White Amid Merry Christmas Promotions - PICS

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708103
New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'. On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture with Vijay. She wrote, "Here and there for Merry Christmas."

In the picture, Katrina and Vijay can be seen twinning in white outfits. Katrina looks beautiful in a white dress while she looks towards the camera. Vijay, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and can be seen looking towards the left side of the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, on sharing her experience of working with Vijay, she said it was fantastic. "Vijay is the best performer. During the first week of rehearsals, I was quite interested in his thought process and how he looked at every scene. Sriram sir gave the actors a lot of space before the shoot, and we had a lot of discussion. When I watched the final result, what I saw between Vijay and my character was surprising."

Vijay also praised Katrina. "She has been in the industry for so long, so I was a bit apprehensive as to how will be her attitude on the set because if the actor has an attitude, it is difficult to work with him or her. I met her first time in Sriram sir's office and as soon as she entered the office there was such a healthy conversation. She likes to discuss more and listen more. There was a better understanding between us on the set. So much I gained and learned from her."

Talking about 'Merry Christmas', the makers recently unveiled the film's official trailer, which received good responses from the fans.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

'Merry Christmas' is slated to release in theatres on January 12.

