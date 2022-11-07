Katrina Kaif's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot struggles to cross Rs 10 crore in first weekend

NEW DELHI: Horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which released on November 4, on Sunday witnessed a slight increase in the business. The film received mostly mixed reviews from the critics and has been struggling to mint money at ticket windows. Going by the critics, the film has failed to deliver any magic on the ticket counter and collected barely around Rs 2 crore on ite opening day, which is a shockingly low figure for a Katrina Kaif-starrer.

On Sunday, the film collected over Rs 3 crore, which was a marginal increased from its performance on opening day. However, the overall three-day collection of the film remains below the mark. Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections of the film writing, "#PhoneBhoot struggles… Biz did improve on Day 2 and 3, but the 3-day total is below the mark… Contribution from metros mainly, mass pockets remain dull… Weekdays crucial… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.05 cr. Total: Rs 7.85 cr. #India biz."

Day 1: 2.05 cr

Day 2: Rs 2.75 cr

Dy 3: Rs 3.05 cr

The plot of 'Phone Bhoot' revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, Nidhi Bisht, Manu Rishi Chadha among others. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.