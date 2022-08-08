New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the Chitrakoot Studios in Andheri, Mumbai a few days ago. It happened on the set of Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Now, makers of Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas' have also shifted their shoot location.

As reported by E-Times, 'Merry Christmas' was being shot right next to the set of Luv Ranjan's film where the fire broke out.

"The fire and police department has sealed the studio. We have dismantled the set from there and will be shooting our film at another studio," Merry Christmas producer Ramesh Taurani told E-Times. The film will now be shot at Vrindavan studios in Mumbai.

'Merry Christmas' also stars South actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is likely to hit theatres next year.

Katrina Kaif also has 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in her pipeline. Also, she is yet to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.