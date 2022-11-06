Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' fails to pull crowd to theatres, collects this much on Day 2

NEW DELHI: 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi arrived in theatres on November 4 and faced a Box Office battle with Janhvi Kapoor-Sunny Kaushal's survival thriller 'Mili'. An adventure comedy with a horror twist, 'Phone Bhoot' mostly received mixed reviews from critics. Going by the critics, the film has failed to deliver any magic on the ticket counter and collected barely around Rs 2 crore on ite opening day, which is a shocking figure for a Katrina Kaif-starrer. On the second day too, 'Phone Bhoot' did not show much improvement as it collected Rs 2.75 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 4.80 crore.

Sharing the two-day collections of the film, film critic and trade analyst Tara Adarsh mentioned that India-Zimbabwe match is likely to affect its third day business. He tweeted, "#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz.

On Friday, it was reported that the film has fallen prey to piracy and the full movie has been leaked online HD by Tamilrockers. The film was available on Telegram and several other torrent sites.

The plot of 'Phone Bhoot' revolves around a ghost, played by Katrina Kaif, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters, played by Siddhant and Ishaan, for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan. The film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, Nidhi Bisht, Manu Rishi Chadha among others. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.