'Kedarnath' To 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'- Sara Ali Khan Wins Hearts In Desi Small-Town Characters

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan is one such actress who believes in standing out from the crowd and is recognised for playing a variety of characters from various small towns across the country. No one from her generation can pull off the character of a small-town bubbly girl better than Sara. This is a proven fact: Sara Ali Khan's ability to play a small-town girl is truly unmatched, and the genre is tailor-made for her.

Sara Ali Khan is currently Bollywood's most promising young female starlet currently. Through her performances, the talented actress has grabbed the hearts of millions, and as a small-town girl, she constructs performances that naturally connect with the audience.

This was evident in her debut film, Kedarnath, where she played a basic small-town girl character, Mukku, and amazed audiences and admirers with her performance. Sara has dazzled audiences with her performance in such a way that the character has etched itself into the hearts of the audience for all time.

Following Kedarnath, the actress played Rinku, a small-town sweet girl from Bihar in Atrangi Re. The actress once again proved her talent and captivated the audiences with her performance of a small-town girl, especially in the emotional track, which she represented perfectly. Sara's performance became a memorable and well-received one.

Sara is not just stuck to the personality of a simple bubbly girl, the actress explored different layers of a small-town girl in Gaslight, where she played a physically disabled girl Misha from a small town of Rajasthan. The actress transformed herself into the skin of the character brilliantly and aced all the layers of that character hence proving her versatility as an actress.

In her most recent film, Zara Hat Ke Zara Bachke, which is currently in theatres, the actress plays a Punjabi married woman from the city of Indore. Sara wowed the audience with her natural performance, and they praised Sara's portrayal of Soumya Chawla as they can relate to her feelings.

This proves that no one can play the role of a small-town girl better than Sara Ali Khan. Sara owns this genre of character and has continued to impress the audiences with her performance in Small-town girl as they found her performance relatable to them.