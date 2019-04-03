Kesari collections: Akshay Kumar starrer mints over Rs 130 crores

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Kesari' has emerged a super-hit and fans are showering praises on the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film opened up to a fantastic start by minting Rs 21.50 crore on day one, emerging the biggest opener of 2019 so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, "#Kesari is slow, but steady... Target ₹ 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 131.03 cr. India biz."

#Kesari is slow, but steady... Target ₹ 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 131.03 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2019

The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi. Kesari depicts the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers, who fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

In the film, Akshay plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the battle against the Afghans.

'Kesari' also stars Parineeti Chopra as Akshay's wife. This is the first time that both the actors have been paired opposite each other.

The film has been written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.