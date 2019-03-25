हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kesari collections

Kesari Day 4 Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer enjoys highest opening weekend of 2019

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. 

Kesari Day 4 Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer enjoys highest opening weekend of 2019

New Delhi: Superstar Khiladi Akshay Kumar is on a roll! His latest release 'Kesari' has managed to get a big thumbs up from the classes and masses alike. The movie has turned out to be a money spinner at the Box Office and has fetched the highest opening weekend collections of 2019 so far.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: “#Kesari puts up an impressive total... North circuits are superb... While the 4-day total is good, the biz on Sat and Sun should’ve been higher, since the word of mouth is excellent... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr. Total: ₹ 78.07 cr. India biz.”

The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens. The film is directed by Anurag Singh. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter. 'Kesari' features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. This is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
kesari collectionsKesarikesari box office collectionskesari day 4 collectionsAkshay KumarParineeti ChopraBattle of SaragarhiHavildar Ishar Singh
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi's smooth sail at the Box Office continues

Must Watch

PT1M47S

JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda asks to punch those chanting pro-Modi slogans