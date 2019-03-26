Kesari Day 5 collections: Akshay Kumar starrer witnesses a fall at Box Office

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Kesari' hit the screens on March 21, 2019, and received a warm response from the audiences. The extended Holi weekend benefitted the movie big time and it clearly reflected on the collection figures.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details online. He wrote: #Kesari should’ve collected in double digits on Mon... North circuits dominate, driving its biz... Faces more-than-required decline in some circuits... Tue-Thu crucial... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 86.32 cr. India biz.

Akshay and Parineeti Chopra play the lead roles in the movie and this is the first time that Pari has been paired opposite the Khiladi Kumar. The movie is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. It released worldwide in 4200 screens.

The film is directed by Anurag Singh. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.

Akshay plays the titular role of Havildar Ishar Singh in the movie, who fought the Afghans in order to seek the respect of his estranged daughter.