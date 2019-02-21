हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kesari trailer

Kesari trailer: Akshay Kumar as fierce Sikh warrior will give you goosebumps—Watch

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi

Image Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' is one of the biggest releases of the year and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The actor plays a fearless Sikh warrior in the film and the teasers of 'Kesari' had created quite a buzz. After a long wait, the trailer has finally been unveiled and it is bound to take the excitement level for the film up a notch.

The trailer begins with Akshay's powerful voice and the entire 3-minute that follow are gripping. The background music and intense dialogues will give you goosebumps and will make it harder to wait for the moment when the film finally hits the screens.

Check out the power-packed, intense trailer right here:

The shooting of the period war drama film had wrapped up in December 2018.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and has been helmed by Anurag Singh.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film.

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is slated to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

