New Delhi: And the wait is finally over! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer romantic track 'Kesariya' from their much-awaited film 'Brahmastra' is OUT.

Prior to Alia and Ranbir's wedding on April 14, the Brahmastra team shared the teaser of the song. Ever since fans have been waiting for the full song to release. Sharing the song's glimpse on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Our sound of love, is now yours Kesariya out now!" Fans are loving the track and have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Sung by Arijit Singh, Kesariya has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha and Shiva, and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi.

Ahead of the release of the track, Alia took to Instagram Story and treated fans by sharing a super cute video of her hubby Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji listening to 'Kesariya', which is sung by none other than Arijit Singh.

In the clip, Alia gave a sneak peek of the buildings outside before panning the camera inside the house. As the wind whistled, Ayan Mukerji came into frame. He is seen sitting on a swing with his eyes closed. Then Alia moved the camera to Ranbir who`s totally engrossed in listening to the soulful song. He is seen drumming his fingers on the knees while listening to the song."Can`t wait to share the song with you all tomorrow," she captioned the post.

'Brahmastra' will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the project.

