Khel Khel Mein Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores THIS Big On Day 3

Bollywood is buzzing with excitement as Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein,' John Abraham's 'Vedaa,' and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' hit the screens. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Khel Khel Mein Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Scores THIS Big On Day 3 (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Khel Khel Mein featuring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal made its debut on Independence Day 2024. Khel Khel Mein has gained strong momentum thanks to positive word-of-mouth and reviews. On Friday, the film earned a net of Rs 2.46 crore, maintaining steady performance even on a working day. 

On its Day 1,  Khel Khel Mein earned Rs 5.23 crore at the box office, bringing its three-day total in India to an estimated  ₹9.95 crore net. Looking at the positive reactions from movie-goers,  it is likely to grow over the weekend. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Khel Khel Mein managed to garner more than double the collections of Vedaa in all the major multiplexes, including PVR-Inox and Cinepolis. 

The bookings have been so strong for Khel Khel Mein that Saturday is now looking like a big number that will surprise the trade and the industry.

Khel Khel Mein will finally decide where the film will end at - and from the looks of it, the film seems to be here for the long run. 

 

 

 

 

 

