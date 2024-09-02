Advertisement
KHEL KHEL MEIN

Khel Khel Mein Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Continues To Rake In Moolah In 3rd Week

Akshay Kumar Starrer, 'Khel Khel Mein' surpassed its second weekend collection.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Khel Khel Mein third weekend collections surpassed those of its second weekend. This unprecedented feat has left the film trade stunned, as the movie continues to attract audiences.

Theatres across the country have responded to the film’s popularity by increasing shows by almost 400, with many screenings selling out during the third weekend - a rarity in the industry.

With Kangana Ranaut's Emergency being postponed, Khel Khel Mein is set to enjoy another uninterrupted week at the box-office, further solidifying its position. The film's success has raised several questions within the trade, including:

  • Why is Khel Khel Mein bucking the trend and refusing to fizzle out?
  • Is the distribution and exhibition strategy successfully tapping into audience preferences amidst the noise?
  • When was the last time a Hindi film performed better in its third weekend than its second?

As Khel Khel Mein continues to captivate audiences, it's becoming increasingly clear that it's becoming the go-to family weekend outing.

