KHEL KHEL MEIN

Khel Khel Mein Collections: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Opens With Rs 5 Cr On Day 1

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' opened strongly with ₹5.23 crores on its first day.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Khel Khel Mein Collections: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Opens With Rs 5 Cr On Day 1

New Delhi: ‘Khel Khel Mein’, directed by Mudassar Aziz, made a notable debut on August 15, 2024, with a robust opening collection of ₹5.23 crores. The film's impressive start can be attributed to exceptional word of mouth and enthusiastic audience reactions.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ has quickly captured the interest of moviegoers. The film's engaging content, viral songs, and a well-received trailer have contributed to its early success. 

Critics and media reviews have also been positive, further boosting the film's appeal. The film's ability to entertain and keep audiences laughing has cemented its position as a popular choice for cinema enthusiasts this weekend.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ is a production of T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and KKM Film. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. 

The film hit theaters nationwide on August 15, 2024, and is expected to continue its successful run in the coming days.

