Khichdi 2 Trailer: Praful And Hansa Are Back! Parekh Family Takes You On A Fun-Filled Journey Again - WATCH

New Delhi: It's here! The Parekh family is back again to woo the audience with their iconic humour. Makers of 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan' on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited trailer. Taking to Instagram, production house Hatsoff Productions, treated fans with a trailer video. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Khoob hanso aur hansao, iss Diwali Khichdi 2 ke sang manao.#Khichdi2 #Khichdi2ThisDiwali #Khichdi2InCinemas #Khichdi2Trailer."

Going international, the Parekh family are now seen romancing the Swiss Alps, fighting goons, being chased by villains in the desert. What's more? The director-choreographer Farah Khan is seen in a special role. Glazed with typical Hansa jokes and Himanshu-style humour, the movie seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds.

Soon after the trailer was launched, the fans and followers flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Kissi ko pata nahi chalega." Another commented, "Bole to puri Family jaayege kissiko pata nahi chalega." Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan' takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics. The film stars Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

'Khichdi' first came into existence as a stage play. Thereafter, it revolves around the eccentricities of a Gujarati joint family residing in Mumbai. It later evolved as a sitcom, web series and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now be released 13 years after the first film. 'Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan' is all set to hit the theatres on November 17.