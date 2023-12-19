Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor Exude Uber Cool Vibes At Screening

New Delhi: Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Zoya Akhtar-directorial 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', the makers organized a special screening in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, amid others turned up for the glittery event. Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav-starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is slated for a December 26 release.

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Adarsh Gourav shared, "I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye".In the movie, the captivating narrative revolves around the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). This relatable tale follows the intertwined journeys of these three best friends as they navigate the challenges of aspirations, relationships, and emotions, offering a glimpse into their shared experiences and personal growth against the bustling cityscape of Mumbai.

