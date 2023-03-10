topStoriesenglish2582193
Khoon Nakli Magar Paseena Aasli Hai: Aayush Sharma Shares Sizzling Shirtless Pics From The Sets of AS04

Emerging as the new action hero of Bollywood, Aayush Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to pack a punch for his upcoming action entertainer AS04.

Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023
New Delhi: Treating the internet with his dashboard abs and toned muscles, Aayush Sharma shared shirtless BTS pictures from an action sequence shoot in Baku, Azerbaijan for his upcoming film AS04.

Emerging as the new action hero of Bollywood, Aayush Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to pack a punch for his upcoming action entertainer AS04. From rigorous training in gym to skilled assistance to perform hardcore action stunts, Aayush is doing it all! Offering regular insights into the prep and shoot of his action entertainer, Aayush Sharma keeps teasing his fans and followers adding to their excitement and anticipation. 

With BTS pictures from the last schedule of AS04, Aayush served a glimpse into a heavy action sequence shoot of the film. The actor flaunted his chiseled body in the pictures updating his fans, “Khoon Nakli magar Paseena asli hai #AS04”. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Announcing his fourth film on his birthday last year, Aayush dropped the teaser of AS04 presenting his suave and swagger character performing stylised action. Not only the exciting teaser but also the untitled name with initials and number of the film caught everyone’s attention as Aayush employs the prevailing tradition of untitled films announcement in Hindi market for the first time. 

Launching debutante Sushrii Mishraa with AS04, Aayush Sharma also roped in veteran South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu for the film.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the yet untitled action entertainer AS04 stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

