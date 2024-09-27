'Khosla Ka Ghosla' Returns To The Big Screen After 18 Years On THIS Date

New Delhi: Cult classic Khosla Ka Ghosla (KKG) returns to the big screen exactly after 18 years, and the film's fans are ecstatic. With an IMDb rating stabilized at 8.2 & Rotten Tomatoes at 90%. The film's satire and dialogues are integral to India's collective conscience and are reflected in memes, comedian lingo, and daily conversations.

The film revolves around Kamal Kishore Khosla's land being grabbed by a thug named Khurana. In a bid to retrieve their land, Khosla's son Cherry and his friends step in armed with a clever plan to fool the crook.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and creatively produced by Jaideep Sahni, Khosla Ka Ghosla was produced by Tandav Film Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Anupam Kher (Khosla saab) admitted the film's popularity and said about the re-release, "It is such a great feeling to know KKG is releasing again. It has achieved the status of a cult film. Wherever I go, people talk about Khosla ka Ghosla, and its lines are used as memes. I am delighted that it's being re-released and that the audience will enjoy it all over again. A new generation will also feel the magic of the film."

Adding to the sentiment, Ranvir Shorey said, " I am thrilled that Khosla ka Ghosla is getting a re-release almost 18 years after it was first released. I remember that the first time it was released was a difficult task for the producers because it was not a mainstream project, and getting a release was very tough. This time, when it is being released, the film is preceded by its reputation, so it is an exciting time. I am delighted that an entirely different generation will experience Khosla ka Ghosla on the big screen, and I hope everyone goes and watches it again."

The film's producer, Savitaraj Hiremath, recollects her struggle to release the film, "The re-release is joyful and nostalgic for me as I remember how I began with such confidence and to my dismay realized how difficult it was to release the film. No distributor was willing to pick the film but to our delight when it finally released, it became a cult film, and became a super hit overnight..!!

It was the best work by Jaideep Sahni and Dibakar Banerjee that has stood the test of time, and its dialogues and scenes have exploded on the internet. Not a day passes when I don’t come across some reference to the film. The film was made as a family with contributions from everyone, including our cast: Anupama Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Tara Sharma & Parvin Dabas was immense. To have produced and released the film will always be a huge milestone in my life.” He further added.

The film's actress Tara Sharma said, "I am so grateful to be part of a pathbreaking film Khosla Ka Ghosla…We had such fun shooting it, and the fact that 18 years later, it continues to resonate with and be loved by audiences everywhere is testimony to its being eternal. ''

Parvin Dabas says, “Land grabbing is a real menace that almost every landowner, big or small, has experienced in some way. I am thrilled it is being re-released, and I will always feel close to our excellent KKG cast, crew, and captains!''

'Khosla Ka Ghosla' is all set to return to the big screen on October 18, 2024.