KHUFIYA

Khufiya: Netflix Hosts Premiere of Tabu, Ali Fazal's Spy-thriller In Delhi

'Khufiya' was announced back in September 2021 and the shooting of the film kickstarted in October. The final schedule of the film with Tabu and Ali was shot in Canada.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Khufiya: Netflix Hosts Premiere of Tabu, Ali Fazal's Spy-thriller In Delhi

New Delhi: Netflix on Tuesday (Oct 3) hosted the premiere of its upcoming spy-thriller film 'Khufiya' in New Delhi's Indian Habitat Center. 

Director Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lead cast of 'Khufiya' including Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi, attended the premiere. The event also saw the attendance of over 400 cine buffs.

Directed by Visha Bhardwaj, 'Khudiya' stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon in lead roles. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere'. It is written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. The film streams exclusively on Netflix from October 5, 2023.

Tabu, who plays an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing, is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets, while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and lover.

'Khufiya' was announced back in September 2021 and the shooting of the film kickstarted in October. The final schedule of the film with Tabu and Ali was shot in Canada.

