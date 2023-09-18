New Delhi: The Tabu-starrer action-spy-thriller film 'Khufiya' has been generating enough buzz among the cine buffs. On Monday, Netflix dropped the official trailer of its latest espionage thriller 'Khufiya' starring Tabu in the lead role. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Azmeri Haque Badhon and Alexx O'Nell in lead roles. It is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix on October 5, 2023.

Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is based on the espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The Netflix project is a story about Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defense secrets. The two-minute-long trailer shows RA&W trying to find out the traitor within the organization. Ali Fazal's character in the film draws suspicion of being a traitor.

Earlier, Netflix had dropped the teaser of the film which they captioned, "A mystery has been brewing. That`s all we can tell you, for now. #Khufiya, coming soon only on Netflix!"

It is to be noted that 'Khufiya' marks the third collaboration between Tabu and Vishal Bhardwaj after Maqbool (2003) and Haider (2014).