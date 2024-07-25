Khushalii Kumar Reveals Insights About Upcoming Release 'Gudhchadi'

New Delhi: Khushalii Kumar, acclaimed for her standout performance in Dedh Bigha Zameen, is now set for her upcoming film 'GHUDCHADI'. The film will premiere on Jio Cinema Premium on August 9th.

Filmed across diverse locales such as Delhi and Jaipur, GHUDCHADI features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Parth Samthaan, alongside Khushalii.

Earlier Khushalii took to her social media handle and shared some Behind The Scenes from the sets of her Ghudchadi.

Khushalii reflected on her experience, and said, 'Working alongside such remarkable talents has been an incredible journey for me. Sanjay Sir's presence on set was truly inspiring, and Raveena Ma'am's energy and dedication to her craft were remarkable. Parth's commitment to his role was commendable.'

'The camaraderie we shared made the process enriching and fulfilling. I'm eagerly looking forward to sharing the magic we've created together with audiences.' She added.

Directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi, and produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K. Gandhi, The promises a captivating mix of fun, romance, and drama - a definite treat for families!

