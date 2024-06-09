New Delhi: Makers Shared the much-anticipated new look of Deepika Padukone as 'Padma' in the upcoming epic sci-fi 'KALKI 2898 AD' on Sunday. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in key roles. With anticipation mounting, fans are especially intrigued by Deepika Padukone's portrayal of Padma, a character central to the film's plot.

Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram Handle to share the New Poster. In the poster, the actress looks worried and can be seen gazing into the distance.

Have A Look At The Poster:

She captioned the post and wrote, 'The hope begins with her #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.'

Reacting to the New Poster Ranveer Singh was one of the earliest to express admiration for the post, commenting, 'B O O M stunner!' to his wife, Deepika.

Deepika Padukone as 'Padma'

Kalki 2898 AD is Deepika’s debut in Telugu cinema. Inspired by Hindu mythology's Goddess Lakshmi, Known for her heavenly attributes and divine beauty, this role is pivotal for the actress as it allows her to capture the spiritual and emotional depth of the Goddess. Throughout the movie, Padma is expected to embody a blend of grace and strength, helping Kalki restore balance in a post-apocalyptic world.

Have a look at how fans have reacted to Deepika's Look

One fan commented, 'MOTHERRRR. Looks amazing. I am so excited about this. Hollywood, we are coming to rule you.'Another fan commented, 'Best poster... far superior to those video game-style posters they released earlier'.

Reacting to the same Another fan praised Deepika and wrote, 'Intense poster. My queen has finally arrived. This, by far, is the best. Deepika mass waiting.' One fan also commented, "Deepika, you're reigning over cinema and my heart'.

Hailed as the biggest Indian film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

A futuristic, multilingual sci-fi extravaganza inspired by mythology, the film is set to premiere on June 27th, 2024.

Tuned in for more updates!