Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani-Akshay Kumar shoot for 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Kabir Singh' actress shares pic

Recently, Akki and Kiara were spotted enjoying a jetty ride in Madh Island in Mumbai. 

New Delhi: After the stupendous success of 'Kabir Singh', actress Kiara Advani is enjoying all the adulation and appreciation coming her way. The star is wasting no time in chilling and has already started work on her next big project which is with Akshay Kumar.

Kiara will be seen in horror-comedy 'Laxmmi Bomb' which is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Famous south filmmaker Raghava Lawrence will be making his Hindi directorial debut with 'Laxmmi Bomb'.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture with Akshay. Her caption reads: "LAXMMI".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, Akki and Kiara were spotted enjoying a jetty ride in Madh Island in Mumbai. They happily posed for clicks as onlookers were happy to spot their favourite stars.

'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to hit the screens June 5, 2020.

 

 

 

 

Laxmmi BombAkshay KumarKiara AdvaniBollywood
