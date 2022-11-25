Kiara Advani is all set to set your hearts on fire with her 'Bijli' avatar

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's golden girl Kiara Advani is not only one of the most popular and bankable superstars of the generation but also one of the most desirable women in India. Adding to her unmatchable craze, Kiara Advani now strikes as the stunning 'Bijli' with her latest song from 'Govinda Naam Mera', offering a complete tadka of masala, dance and expressions.

Stealing the show with her ravishing avatar, impressive dance moves and alluring expressions, Kiara Advani outdoes herself unveiling a new facet of her versatility. Leaving a mark on every heart and mind with her adayein, Kiara mesmerizes the audience with her 'Kolhapur ki Bijli' avatar.

After earning her credit as the master of emotional scenes, tugging the hearts of the audience everytime she cries on screen, Kiara now enters the league of veteran actresses like Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, impressing with her masala yet classy vibes in Bijli.

Attempting out-and-out masala entertainer for the first time, Kiara Advani has already created an uproar across social media with the teaser of Govinda Naam Mera. Owing to her cute and sexy persona at the same time, the actress has hyped the wholesome entertainer leaving the internet ablaze.

Generating excitement and anticipation with her riveting chemistry with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara adds to the intrigue for Govinda Naam Mera after the glimpse of the pairing in Lust Stories, which marked as the turning point of her career.

Looking forward to her third release of the year, Kiara Advani is set to add another feather to her cap, marking a hat-trick of success post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, earlier this year.