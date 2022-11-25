topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KIARA ADVANI

Kiara Advani is all set to set your hearts on fire with her 'Bijli' avatar

Stealing the show with her ravishing avatar, impressive dance moves and alluring expressions, Kiara Advani outdoes herself unveiling a new facet of her versatility.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 03:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kiara Advani is all set to set your hearts on fire with her 'Bijli' avatar

NEW DELHI: Bollywood's golden girl Kiara Advani is not only one of the most popular and bankable superstars of the generation but also one of the most desirable women in India. Adding to her unmatchable craze, Kiara Advani now strikes as the stunning 'Bijli' with her latest song from 'Govinda Naam Mera', offering a complete tadka of masala, dance and expressions. 

Stealing the show with her ravishing avatar, impressive dance moves and alluring expressions, Kiara Advani outdoes herself unveiling a new facet of her versatility. Leaving a mark on every heart and mind with her adayein, Kiara mesmerizes the  audience with her 'Kolhapur ki Bijli' avatar. 

After earning her credit as the master of emotional scenes, tugging the hearts of the audience everytime she cries on screen, Kiara now enters the league of veteran actresses like Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, impressing with her masala yet classy vibes in Bijli. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Attempting out-and-out masala entertainer for the first time, Kiara Advani has already created an uproar across social media with the teaser of Govinda Naam Mera. Owing to her cute and sexy persona at the same time, the actress has hyped the wholesome entertainer leaving the internet ablaze. 

Generating excitement and anticipation with her riveting chemistry with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara adds to the intrigue for Govinda Naam Mera after the glimpse of the pairing in Lust Stories, which marked as the turning point of her career. 

Looking forward to her third release of the year, Kiara Advani is set to add another feather to her cap, marking a hat-trick of success post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, earlier this year.

Live Tv

Kiara AdvaniBijliVicky KaushalBollywoodGovinda Naam Mera

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?
DNA Video
DNA : Only 'couple entry' in Jama Masjid?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America