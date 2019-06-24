Kiara Advani looks sensuous in crop shirt and skirt with Shahid Kapoor at Kabir Singh promotions — Pics

New Delhi: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were on Sunday clicked at a mall in Mumbai promoting their recent released romantic-drama 'Kabir Singh'. Released on June 21, the film has received mixed reviews, with criticism directed at it for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Looking super pretty at the promotional event, Kiara flaunted her toned figure in a white crop knotted shirt, thigh-slit yellow skirt and nude ballerinas. Shahid, on the other hand, looked dapper as always in a shark-print black kurta and denim. The duo twinned in black shades and were all smiles for the cameras.

No wonder, the 'Kabir Singh' stars make for one of the most good looking on-screen couples!

Shahid and Kiara have been promoting the film in full swing and their amazing chemistry has further intrigued the audience to watch the film on the big screen. They had earlier wooed the audience in a sizzling music video 'Urvashi', a remake of 1990's AR Rahman chartbuster.

Take a look at their pictures from Sunday's event:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The film is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career-best performance in 'Kabir Singh' and the film has also emerged as his biggest opener to date and highest grosser after 'Padmaavat'.

'Kabir Singh' which saw an opening of Rs 20 crore, currently stands with the net collection of Rs 70.83 crore.