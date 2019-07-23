close

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani welcomes Aditya Seal in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' journey

"Welcome on board Aditya Seal. 'Indoo Ki Jawani' family is excited to have you join the crazy journey!" Kiara tweeted. 

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has welcomed "Student Of The Year 2" famed actor Aditya Seal in her upcoming film "Indoo Ki Jawani", saying she is excited to have him on the "crazy journey".

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, "Indoo Ki Jawani" marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Filming will begin in September this year.

After featuring in the blockbuster "Kabir Singh" earlier this year, Kiara is gearing up for several upcoming films such as "Good News", "Guilty", "Shershaah" and the "Kanchana" remake.

 

