Kiara Advani's emotional performance in 'Shershaah' leaves Vicky Kaushal in tears

New Delhi: While the team of 'Shershaah' awaits the release of the film, which is streaming from tomorrow, early reviews for the biopic have applauded the remarkable performances of the cast.

Flooding social media with praises, industry friends and critics showered their love on Sidharth and Kiara. Receiving a special compliment from her upcoming co-star Vicky Kaushal, Kiara's emotional performance has found its way into the audience's hearts.

Kaushal took to Instagram Stories and shared how much he loved the movie. He wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother."

Appreciating Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi. So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!" Replying to the same, Kiara said, "Big Hug Vicky".

Recently, Kiara had revealed that her last scene in the film got the entire crew and unit teary eyed owing to the emotional quotient of the funeral sequence.

Juggling a busy schedule packed with back to back commitments, Kiara just returned from Delhi post 'Shershaah' promotions on Tuesday and immediately landed on the sets of her upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's next with 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and Shankar's next co-starring opposite Ram Charan.

Beginning Wednesday with a brand event alongside Aamir Khan, the actor has currently left for the shoot of Shashank Khaitan's next.