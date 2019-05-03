close

Ali Abbas Zafar

Kicked about cracking third instalment of 'Tiger' franchise: Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar has cracked the idea for the third instalment of the "Tiger" franchise and the director says the story has the potential to turn out into a great film.

Mumbai: Ali Abbas Zafar has cracked the idea for the third instalment of the "Tiger" franchise and the director says the story has the potential to turn out into a great film.

The first instalment of the franchise, "Ek Tha Tiger" was helmed by Kabir Khan while the second, "Tiger Zinda Hai", was directed by Ali. Both the films featured superstar Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif.

"It has always been important for me to find the story first. So I am extremely happy and kicked with the story I've found for 'Tiger'. It'll take the instalment forward and will be synonymous with what the franchise has been doing," Ali told PTI. 

The actor says he is yet to put pen to paper and will only start working on the project once his upcoming "Bharat" is "out of his system."

"I will wait for 'Bharat' to release first. But I've discussed the idea with Salman and Aditya Chopra both. I think there is a great film there in the story."

"Bharat", a remake of the 2014 Korean drama "Ode to my Father", is scheduled to release on June 5

Tags:
Ali Abbas ZafarSalman Khantiger zinda haiBharat
