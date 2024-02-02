Kiran Rao Directorial ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Celebrates Innate Indianness - Check Release Date

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's highly-anticipated 'Laapataa Ladies' is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2024. The recently released trailer featuring the lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel has piqued the masses' interest in the world set by Kiran Rao and it promises a beautiful and entertaining world from her, where she has presented the story rooted in the Indian template.

With one month left for the film's release in cinemas on March 1st, 2024, it has already started making waves. Ahead of the release, the makers Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan to hold a grand premiere of the film in the City of Lakes - Bhopal.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their team have made a movie that has the power to appeal to a wider range of people; and for this, they have gone above and beyond to ensure that the movie reaches even the most distant parts of the country. The film's story narrates the tale of India's heartland and the subject is urban as well. The team has shot in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh, and also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.