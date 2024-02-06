trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718236
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' To Have A Special Premiere For Villagers Of Sehore

Taking the audience further in this humoristic world, the maker will be keeping a special premiere in Bhopal where the director will be inviting the entire Sehore village to be a part of the screening. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' To Have A Special Premiere For Villagers Of Sehore

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' is catching up momentum as it is nearing its release date. While the trailer gave a little glimpse of its humoristic world, it indeed left the audience craving for more from this comedy entertainer. Taking the audience further in this humoristic world, the maker will be keeping a special premiere in Bhopal where the director will be inviting the entire Sehore village to be a part of the screening. 

The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies' will be visiting Bhopal for the special premiere of the film. The film has been extensively shot in the Sehore village. Now, as the team will be going to Bhopal, the director Kiran Rao will be inviting the entire Sehore village people to the premiere. Interestingly, the director has involved the real villagers of Sehore village in the film as the film was shot in a real location. 

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. 

