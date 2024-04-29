Advertisement
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Trends At No 1 On Netflix Leading In 'Top 10 Indian Movies'

From the audiences and critics, everyone heavily praised the film for the well-structured storytelling, entertainment, social message, performances of the lead cast, and direction, and it emerged as one of the most loved and positively reviewed films of the year. 

Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi: Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has won hearts with its theatrical release. From the audiences and critics, everyone heavily praised the film for the well-structured storytelling, entertainment, social message, performances of the lead cast, and direction, and it emerged as one of the most loved and positively reviewed films of the year. 

Following its excellent theatrical run, the much-loved film received an overwhelming response on its digital release. The audiences flooded the entire social media with love for the film, and they're highly in praise of it. The massive response from every corner helped the film take the No. 1 position in the list of 'Top 10' trending Indian movies on social media. Despite the digital release, the film is still running in several cinemas and is maintaining an excellent pace.

Each and every response coming from the audience clearly shows the impact Kiran Rao and her flawless storytelling and direction have left on everyone's mind. The film from Aamir Khan Productions has glued audiences with its unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has a comedy and entertainment factor attached, it also sheds light on important issues related to the nation's women.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. 

