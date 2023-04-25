topStoriesenglish2598978
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collections: Salman Khan's Entertainer Witnesses A Housefull Monday, Earns Over Rs 78 Cr Nett

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collections: A Salman Khan Film production is directed by Farhad Samji.

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's latest Eid outing - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is continuing with its outstanding run at the box office. The family entertainer accumulated Rs 10.17 Cr. on Monday, taking the overall national total to 78.34 Cr Nett. The Salman Khan starring has been generating a lot of buzz and excitement among the audience and has garnered a large number of audiences in the mass circuits around the country. So far, the film is having a blockbuster run at the box office.

On Friday, the day of its release, the film had an impressive opening of 15.81 crores, 25.75 crores on Saturday, 26.61 crores on Sunday, and Monday saw the film earn 10.17 crores.

So far, at the national registers, the film has accumulated over 78.34 crores and is still showing all over the country with fans and audiences attending the showings in large numbers. 

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla,  Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film was released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

