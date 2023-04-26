topStoriesenglish2599643
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Check Out This Fun-Filled BTS Video Of Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Billi Billi

Witness the fun behind the 'Billi Billi' song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in this BTS video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 08:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has booked its arrival on the occasion of Eid. Came as a perfect celebration of the festive season, the film has started to spread its charm from the first day itself. As the nation is currently been fully drenched in the rage of the film, it is all set to boost to the next level with the BTS video of the 'Billi Billi' song from the film and we can see the fun that the cast had behind the camera is perfectly reminisced on the screen in the song. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial)

In the BTS video, we can see the entire cast coming together and dancing their hearts out. The celebration mood is amplified when singer, Sukhbir joins the cast on the set. While Sukhbir can be seen having a fun time on the set, he expressed how he is working with Salman Khan for the first time and it's an absolute honor for him. Moreover, the singer is truly stunned to work with 400 dancers for the first time in his life. 

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film released on Eid 2023 and had a Zee Studios worldwide release.

