'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' New Song: Salman Khan Slays The Lungi Look In Yentamma, To Release Tomorrow

New Delhi: Over the last 3 months, Salman Khan has introduced the audience to the distinct flavour that the music of his Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has to offer. He started the campaign with a love ballad, Naiyo Lagda, and followed it up with a Punjabi dance number Billi Billi, followed by a slice-of-life song, Falling In Love and finally, the cultural number, Bathukamma. As we enter the month of Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is set to unveil his ace card, a Hindi-Telugu fusion. Yentamma, on April 4.

On Monday, Salman and his team unveiled the teaser of Yentamma, which features Salman and Venkatesh in a Lungi. The visuals are full of bright colours celebrating the rich culture from the Southern part of India, but with a tadka of Salman Khan.

The number promises entertainment from the king of entertainment and the teaser indicates another chartbuster number from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The song is composed by Payal Dev and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev with rap portions done by Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and is choreographed by Jani Master.

The teaser ends with a mystery man joining the dance floor alongside Salman and Venkatesh, and it makes us wonder if the man is none other than Ram Charan. Earlier, there have been reports of Charan being spotted with Salman and Venkatesh on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Hyderabad. If the buzz is to be believed, Yentamma is one of its kind dance number featuring Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan.

Kiski Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan album is touted to be one of the most versatile albums for a Hindi film as it boasts of melody from across genres. The music has already become a rage and it’s expected to skyrocket post-Yentamma, which will be out on April 4.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.