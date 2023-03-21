topStoriesenglish2586152
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's Mushy Chemistry In Jee Rahe The Hum Song Is For the Romantics - Watch

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release, New Song Out: Jee Rahe The Hum, a Salman Khan-Amaal Malik collaboration, is reminiscent of the fading old-school romance. Song out now!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In over 3 decades of an eye-grabbing, flamboyant on and off-screen presence and nothing short of a cult-forming personality, Salman Khan has been the fan-favourite across generations. His films, predominantly released around the festival of Eid have become a tradition in their own right. Having delivered a pleasant surprise and a blockbuster performance behind the mic in ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ some eight years ago, Salman Khan is back at it yet again with Amaal Malik, donning the garb of a background singer for one of the songs from his latest movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The song being referred to is ‘Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love), of which the teaser was released some days earlier. Bollywood’s Sultan had already managed to make waves among the fans and audiences with the teaser and now we have the entire song here to serenade us with his blissful voice in what appears to be an old-school romance number where Salman woos his on-screen lover, Pooja Hegde. Also seen on the screen are Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam.

Jee Rahe The Hum tugs at your heart in a passionate and gentle way which makes you move along to its rhythm without you even realising it. One can’t help but feel its pull in every possible way.
‘Jee Rahe The Hum’ will follow the successful line of a number of phenomenally hit songs like ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, ‘Hangover’, etc. that feature Salman and have his background vocals too.

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla,  Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

