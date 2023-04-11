topStoriesenglish2593727
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Netizens Call Salman Khan's Big Eid Release A 'Paisa Vasool'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Fans have showered all the love on Salman Khan's upcoming Eid release.

Apr 11, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer: Netizens Call Salman Khan's Big Eid Release A 'Paisa Vasool'

New Delhi: Salman Khan's big Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer was released on April 10 and the response has been massive. The grand trailer launch took place in Mumbai and received an overwhelming reception from fans. Taking to social media, the fans were ecstatic over the trailer and expressed their reactions to it. One user wrote, “This trailer is out of this world. I have been watching and rewatching it and I can’t get enough of Salman Khan.”

Reacting to the trailer, another user commented, saying, “It’s great to have Bhaijaan back on the screen, and that too with a deafening effect. His presence lights up everything, on the screen and off it too.” “Bhaijaan cha gaye. This is probably the best thing I have seen lately. Can’t wait for the movie.”

Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer has garnered over 20  million views cumulative on all video platforms. The social media was overflowing with the reactions to the trailer and #KBKJ #Bhaijaan and other such hashtags were trending at top spots.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla,  Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

 

