Kolkata International Film Festival to be held between December 15-22

KOLKATA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:07 PM IST|Source: PTI

Kolkata: The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival will be held between December 15 and 22. According to the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, Thursday`s inauguration ceremony will be graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Jaya Bachchan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Further, actor Rani Mukherjee and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly will be also among the dignitaries who will be present at the mega event. 

This time, there will be a launch of a special segment called `Game On` for sports-based films for the screening of the audience.

The Kolkata International Film Festival started in the year 1995. The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, which was slated to be held between January 7-14 this year was called off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kolkata International Film FestivalKIFFShah Rukh KhanAmitabh BachchanJay BachchanMahesh BhattMamata banejee

