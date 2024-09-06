Advertisement
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Balances Intense 16-17 Hour Workdays For Films ‘Do Patti’ And ‘Crew’

Actress Kriti Sanon is set to shine in the upcoming thriller 'Do Patti,' her film company’s debut project, alongside Kajol, premiering on Netflix in 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 02:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Renowned for her standout performances across diverse genres, National Award winner Kriti Sanon has captivated audiences from her role as a surrogate mother in ‘Mimi’ to her portrayal of a robot in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ and an air hostess in ‘Crew’, She is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, ‘Do Patti’.

Sanon has demonstrated remarkable commitment to her craft by working 16-17 hours a day, managing a demanding dual schedule for her roles in both films. Her dedication is particularly evident as she works on 'Do Patti,' a thriller produced under her own banner, Blue Butterfly Films, and directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. 

Set in the picturesque hills of northern India, 'Do Patti' also features Kajol and will make its debut on Netflix in 2024. This project not only marks Sanon’s foray into the thriller genre but also stands as the inaugural production from her film company. As anticipation builds, the film is expected to add another noteworthy achievement to Sanon’s growing list of successes.

