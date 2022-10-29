Kriti Sanon BRUTALLY trolled for climbing cinema hall's roof to dance on 'Thumkeshwari'

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses in the industry. She has a number of film releases lined up one of which is 'Bhediya' co-starring Varun Dhawan and fans are super excited for this one. Kriti and VD are currently promoting their next but, at a recent event Kriti's gesture did not land well amongst the netizens and the actress got brutally trolled.

Recently, both actors attended the film's song 'Thumkeshwari' launch event at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre. At the event, Kriti and Varun climbed the roof of the cinema hall and gave an impromptu dance performance for the fans BUT it did not go down well with the netizens who started trolling Kriti.

The videos were shared on social media by the paps and netizens dropped harsh comments while trolling Kriti. One wrote, 'Kriti Sanon has turned into a spider-woman,' while another commented, 'Kya kya Krna padta hai inhe ab.' One social media user even wrote, "For a second I thought ki koi local hotel main raid padi hai!" Another wrote, "Sahi h ab to mujra karna padta h public to bulane ke liye..."

On the other hand, the die-heart fans of Sanon dropped heart-eye and love emojis for the actress.

Bhediya's first track 'Thumkeshwari' released yesterday and fans are already in love. The peppy track gave a surprise to the fans with Shraddha Kapoor's cameo hinting towards the sequel of 'Stree.'

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.