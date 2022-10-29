topStories
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon BRUTALLY trolled for climbing cinema hall's roof to dance on 'Thumkeshwari'

Recently, both actors attended the film's song 'Thumkeshwari' launch event at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre. At the event, Kriti and Varun climbed the roof of the cinema hall.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Recently, both actors attended the film's song 'Thumkeshwari' launch event at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.
  • At the event, Kriti and Varun climbed the roof of the cinema hall and gave an impromptu dance performance for the fans BUT it did not go down well with the netizens who started trolling Kriti.

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon BRUTALLY trolled for climbing cinema hall's roof to dance on 'Thumkeshwari'

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is one of the top actresses in the industry. She has a number of film releases lined up one of which is 'Bhediya' co-starring Varun Dhawan and fans are super excited for this one. Kriti and VD are currently promoting their next but, at a recent event Kriti's gesture did not land well amongst the netizens and the actress got brutally trolled.

Recently, both actors attended the film's song 'Thumkeshwari' launch event at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre. At the event, Kriti and Varun climbed the roof of the cinema hall and gave an impromptu dance performance for the fans BUT it did not go down well with the netizens who started trolling Kriti. 

The videos were shared on social media by the paps and netizens dropped harsh comments while trolling Kriti. One wrote, 'Kriti Sanon has turned into a spider-woman,' while another commented, 'Kya kya Krna padta hai inhe ab.' One social media user even wrote, "For a second I thought ki koi local hotel main raid padi hai!" Another wrote, "Sahi h ab to mujra karna padta h public to bulane ke liye..."

On the other hand, the die-heart fans of Sanon dropped heart-eye and love emojis for the actress.

Bhediya's first track 'Thumkeshwari' released yesterday and fans are already in love. The peppy track gave a surprise to the fans with Shraddha Kapoor's cameo hinting towards the sequel of 'Stree.'

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series