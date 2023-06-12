topStoriesenglish2620711
Kriti Sanon Draws Comparison Between Janaki From 'Adipurush' And Her Mom's Throwback Pic

The excitement around the film and her character Janaki is palpable and the actress too is looking forward to the film’s release. 

New Delhi: Bollywood’s leading actress Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the biggest release of the year with the film Adipurush. 

The excitement around the film and her character Janaki is palpable and the actress too is looking forward to the film’s release. Today, Kriti shared a beautiful picture of herself depicting the role of Sita Maa and her mother 'Geeta Ma.' She writes “My Janaki and my Jaan”

Currently, the entire nation is awaiting the release of Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush and she is being hailed as the best choice for Janaki. 

Her grace, her magnificent aura and her tall demeanour clearly fit her for the character. With every asset being dropped, the excitement around the film is off the charts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Adipurush, the actress will now be seen in ‘The Crew’ and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor.

