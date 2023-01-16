Kriti Sanon impresses fans with her glam avatar in ‘Shehzada’ new song ‘Munda Sona Hoon Main’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon in the latest song of ‘Shehzada’ 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' has raised the hotness quotient with her dazzling moves. With her glam avatar, Kriti has truly left us all stunned and amazed. As fans witnessed her in an uber-sexy look, we can't wait to have more of her in the film.

Kriti's song 'Munda Sona Hoon Nain' is finally out and it's hard to get eyes off her charm in the song. Set at a beachside location, the actress looks utterly hot in various outfits and looks. While she truly left us all impressed with her sizzling beauty, her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan is back on the screen after a long time.

See how her fans showered love on the actress' hot avatar. “She's oozing fire,” commented one fan. “Looks stunning, sets the screen on fire with her sizzling moves,” added another fan.

On the other hand, Kriti is all set to roar and reign in the coming year with major blockbuster releases. She will be next seen in 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. The actress will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner. Kriti also has 'The Crew' in the pipeline.