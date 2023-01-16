topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon impresses fans with her glam avatar in ‘Shehzada’ new song ‘Munda Sona Hoon Main’

Kriti Sanon's fans showered love on her glam avatar from Shehzada's latest song  'Munda Sona Hoon Main' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon impresses fans with her glam avatar in ‘Shehzada’ new song ‘Munda Sona Hoon Main’

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon in the latest song of ‘Shehzada’ 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' has raised the hotness quotient with her dazzling moves. With her glam avatar, Kriti has truly left us all stunned and amazed. As fans witnessed her in an uber-sexy look, we can't wait to have more of her in the film.  

Kriti's song 'Munda Sona Hoon Nain' is finally out and it's hard to get eyes off her charm in the song. Set at a beachside location, the actress looks utterly hot in various outfits and looks. While she truly left us all impressed with her sizzling beauty, her chemistry with Kartik Aaryan is back on the screen after a long time.  

See how her fans showered love on the actress' hot avatar. “She's oozing fire,” commented one fan. “Looks stunning, sets the screen on fire with her sizzling moves,” added another fan.  

On the other hand, Kriti is all set to roar and reign in the coming year with major blockbuster releases. She will be next seen in 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. The actress will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner. Kriti also has 'The Crew' in the pipeline. 

Live Tv

Kriti SanonKriti Sanon shehzadaShehzada picsShehzada new songMunda Sona Hoon MainShehzada trailerShehzada release date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?