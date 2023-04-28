Kriti Sanon Is All Set To Kickstart The Next Schedule Of 'The Crew'

Kriti Sanon is running a busy schedule as she has now gone on to Pune for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'The Crew'. The actress was spotted at the airport while on her way where she donned an absolutely casual attire giving us major goals for a perfect airport look.

As Kriti was spotted at the airport in a no-makeup look, she was seen wearing a white t-shirt and light-shaded jeans with black glares. Looking absolutely beautiful, cute, and adorable, the actress obliged fans and photographers with pictures and won hearts with her humility.

In her vast filmography, Kriti has cemented her position in the top league of actors in the industry. Based on her talent solely, Kriti has emerged as a force to reckon with who enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the much-awaited 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. She also 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff and 'The Crew'.