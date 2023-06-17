Kriti Sanon Is Overwhelmed With Fan Reactions To Her Performance In 'Adipurush' As Janaki

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is winning the hearts of the audience and critics alike for her portrayal of Sita in Adipurush. An exquisite blend of beauty, femininity, innocence, purity, poise, and strength, she is the perfect choice for Janaki. The actor is being lauded for her nuanced performance that portrayed Janaki beautifully.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to share her favorite scene from Adipurush and how the live audiences at the theatres are reacting to it. On the video, she wrote, "Jai Siya Raam! That reaction, One of my favourite scene...! "

With Adipurush, Kriti, has not only once again proven her acting credentials but also catapulted herself to the big league of actors. For the actor who has proved her range with her powerful and nuanced acts in movies as diverse as Mimi, Bhediya, Panipat, Luka Chuppi, and Bareilly Ki Barfi, it is a fresh feather on the cap.

Up next, she will be next seen in 'Ganapath Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has 'The Crew' and untitled next with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline.