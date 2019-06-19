close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon joins Rahul Dholakia's thriller

The film is being written by author Bilal Siddiqi.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has signed her next project -- Rahul Dholakia's yet untitled thriller.

The film, being produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, is slated to go on the floors in August, and will be shot in a start-to-finish single schedule. It is expected to release in 2020.

"I have been waiting for the right female-driven thriller to come my way and this film ticked all the boxes and has all the elements of a commercial film," Kriti said in a statement. 

"It's an entertainer that has a powerful core idea and will connect with the audiences without being preachy about the subject. I play a media professional for which the research has already started and I am looking forward to beginning this journey in August," she added. 

Talking about the project, Dholakia said: "Azure pitched this idea to me which was being developed and all of us realised that there was an exciting, real-time thriller format that this story lends itself to. This is a cracker of a script and Kriti is the ideal choice for the protagonist."

To this, Kheterpal added: "It is a delight to package this subject with Rahul and Kriti. We will start shooting in August and the film will be readied for release in first half of 2020. The film is in pre-production with Rahul, Kriti and the team doing a week long workshop in end July before embarking on a start to finish schedule in August."

The film is being written by author Bilal Siddiqi.

 

