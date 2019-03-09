Kriti Sanon- Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi' remains steady at box office

New Delhi: Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are basking in the success of their latest release 'Luka Chuppi'. The romantic-comedy has earned more than Rs 50 crores at the box office and is has received rave reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The film surpassed expectations by collecting over Rs 8 crore on day one, making it Kartik's biggest opener till date.

In spite of new releases like 'Badla' and 'Captain Marvel' this week, 'Luka Chuppi' remained steady in terms of collections.

The latest collections are now out and the film has earned Rs 56 crores so far.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#LukaChuppi maintains well... Slightly affected by #CaptainMarvel wave at metros/plexes... Expected to gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 56.74 cr. India biz.”

#LukaChuppi maintains well... Slightly affected by #CaptainMarvel wave at metros/plexes... Expected to gather speed on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.04 cr. Total: ₹ 56.74 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Based on the concept of living in relationships, 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as the perfect weekend treat for moviegoers.

Looks like it's time to say, 'Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Mein'

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Luka Chuppi' marks Laxman Utekar's directorial debut and released on March 1, 2019.