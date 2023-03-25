topStoriesenglish2587766
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE CREW

Kriti Sanon Marks New Beginnings As She Starts Shooting For 'The Crew' Co-Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor

While sharing her excitement of starting the shoot for 'The Crew', Kriti shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote the caption, "New beginnings!!!"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 05:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • While sharing her excitement of starting the shoot for 'The Crew', Kriti shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote the caption, "New beginnings!!!"
  • Kriti Sanon is geared up to start the shoot of her next film 'The Crew'. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with two beautiful ladies of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon Marks New Beginnings As She Starts Shooting For 'The Crew' Co-Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is geared up to start the shoot of her next film 'The Crew'. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with two beautiful ladies of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. While her fans were eagerly waiting to hear more about her presence in the film, the actress is here to raise the excitement as she has kick-started the shooting of 'The Crew'. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

While sharing her excitement of starting the shoot for 'The Crew', Kriti shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote the caption, "New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13 Butterflies dancing in my stomach Wish me luck guys! Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful"

As Kriti has started working on 'The Crew', apart from this she will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas and a few others.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'