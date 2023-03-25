Kriti Sanon Marks New Beginnings As She Starts Shooting For 'The Crew' Co-Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is geared up to start the shoot of her next film 'The Crew'. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with two beautiful ladies of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. While her fans were eagerly waiting to hear more about her presence in the film, the actress is here to raise the excitement as she has kick-started the shooting of 'The Crew'.

While sharing her excitement of starting the shoot for 'The Crew', Kriti shared a picture of the clapboard and wrote the caption, "New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @rajoosworld @anujdhawan13 Butterflies dancing in my stomach Wish me luck guys! Missing my girl gang.. @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful"

As Kriti has started working on 'The Crew', apart from this she will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas and a few others.