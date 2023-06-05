Kriti Sanon Motivates Youth, Says 'Never Let Anyone Tell You That Your Dream Is Too Big'

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema currently, who has climbed the ladder up on her own. The leading actress since her debut has garnered a massive fan base of every age group, and in the span of nine years, with performances in films like Bareliy Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and many others, has proven her talent and has emerged as a top-tier bankable leading actress in the country who is right now on one of top leading actors of the country.

Kriti's success in the industry and her road to stardom is commendable. The leading actress without having any godfather or support paved the way for herself made her name in the numero Uno. Her journey is something that inspires all who dare to dream big, especially to the outsiders who want to make a name for themselves like Kriti.

Kriti Sanon bagged the Filmfare Award last year for her brilliant work in the movie Mimi. Kriti spoke about her film career in her acceptance speech and stated that, "I just really want to say this on this platform to any boy and any girl whose being told that yeh bohot bada sapna hai itne bade sapne mat dekho purae nai hote hai. Ya contacts ke bin yaha pe kuch nai hota hai. It doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who your parents are, what your surname is. It might take you little longer, its taking me 8 years it might take you a little longer. The journey might be a little tougher but just believe in your self, keep working keep getting better at what you do, keep learning and i promise you that you will get there. And when you do it will be worth it because it will be your journey. So, never let anyone tell you that your dream is too big. So here’s to big dream and thank you mom and dad my sister my family’s been my biggest support."

Kriti's words are an inspiration to aspiring actors and outsiders who don't have any contacts on the inside of the industry. Meanwhile, the actress is certainly on top of her game, as she will be next seen in some of the much-awaited projects, which include the soon-to-be-released Adipurush, The Crew, and the action drama Ganapath.