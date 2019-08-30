close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon- Pankaj Tripathi announce new film 'Mimi'—Check out first look poster

After 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi have once again teamed up for a new film titled 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon- Pankaj Tripathi announce new film &#039;Mimi&#039;—Check out first look poster

New Delhi: The beautiful Kriti Sanon won hearts with her performance in 2017 super-hit 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. She played the role of Bitti in the film and starred opposite Rajkummar Rao. Actor Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Bitti's (Sanon) father.

Kriti and Pankaj have once again teamed up for a new film titled 'Mimi'. Both actors took to their respective social media handles and announced the film, along with sharing its first look.

“Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles.Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi !! This one’s gonna be so special.. #DineshVijan @laxman.utekar #PankajTripathi @MaddockFilms @officialjiocinema” , Sanon wrote on Instagram.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, from the poster it can be inferred that the film about surrogacy. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Meanwhile, Kriti's last outing 'Luka Chuppi' was a hit at the box office and struck the right chord with the audience. The film had Kartik Aaryan playing the male lead.

Besides the newly annouced 'Mimi', Kriti will also be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' and Rohit Jugraj Chauhan's 'Arjun Patiala'.

