mimi trailer

Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi's crackling chemistry in Mimi trailer will keep you hooked! Watch

Mimi trailer is loaded with interesting dialogues, Kriti Sanon's new look and Pankaj Tripathi's top class acting. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and class actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming venture 'Mimi' trailer has released online. The heartening blend of comedy and compassion is surely going to make fans excited. Sai Tamhankar also plays a pivotal part in the film. 

“This trailer is filled with warmth, cheer and laughter, just like the film. Mimi is our first exclusive OTT release, and while a family outing at the cinemas could take some time, with Mimi, we are bringing wholesome cinema to families in the comfort of their homes. We hope Kriti’s lovable and humorous avatar brings joy to as many viewers as possible”, says producer Dinesh Vijan. 

The trailer boasts of some crackling comic chemistry between Pankaj and Kriti, some of their witty lines leaving you in rip-roaring splits. It also gives us an interesting glimpse at the plot. The quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl who becomes a surrogate mom to make a quick buck, all hell breaks loose when her plan tumbles at the last second. What happens next? This zany film is sure to keep us guessing!

Mimi is set to premiere on July 30, 2021, on Netflix. 

 

