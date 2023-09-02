New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee is garnering significant acclaim for his performance in the recently launched crime thriller series "Aakhri Sach," has had a very eventful month full of positive news! From his Dream Girl 2, Aakhri Sach to now ‘Stolen’ which is receiving immense love in Venice.

Numerous prominent figures took to Instagram to extend their congratulations to the actor for the magnificent performance the actor has delivered which also gave him, a standing ovation during the world premier that took place in Venice Biennale. Hearing this news has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, who are eagerly anticipating the film's release in theaters.

Right from Kriti Sanon, who shared on her story a poster of the film, and said “This is huge! And so damn cool! So proud of you Banerjee”, to Varun Dhawan that wrote, “My boyee stealing the show in Venice”, to Tara Sutaria who wrote, “Congratulations my dearest @nowitsabhi! Keep shining!”, Rajkumar who has previously worked with Abhishek also shared, “Can’t wait for #Stolen. This looks brilliant @nowitsabhi bhai”. Apart from these, even Huma Qureshi, Amar Kaushik, Nikhil Advani also shared an outpour of wishes!



The film that received immense love in Venice, has got netizens and audiences impatiently waiting for its release. Apart from this, on the the professional front, the actor will be seen in Apurva, Stree 2 alongside Shraddha and Rajkumar Rao and Rana Naidu 2!